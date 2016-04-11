Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:58 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

AIGA Santa Barbara, StartupSB Collaborate on Upcoming Seminar for Increasing Web Conversions, Sales

By Jennie Jacobs for AIGA Santa Barbara | April 11, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

AIGA Santa Barbara, the Central Coast’s professional design association, and StartupSB, a regional entrepreneurial organization, have announced “Convert Like Crazy: 10 Design & Copy Hacks You Can’t Afford to Miss,” an event to help web professionals enhance their businesses.

Presented by designer Julia Sevin and copywriter and content strategist Lianna Patch, it aims to educate designers and entrepreneurs about effective methods and best practices for optimizing sales and conversions on the web.

The event will take place at workzones ​from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2016, and is intended for anyone who owns or works on websites with a conversion goal, such as a newsletter signup, lead generation or sale.

Attendees will learn persuasive and customer-centric marketing techniques to guide their audience, enhance engagement and increase profits.

“A conversion is when someone performs a desired action on your website, like making a purchase, filling out a form or calling to book an appointment,” said Sevin, an award-winning graphics specialist who is president of AIGA New Orleans. “We’ll share immediate benefits for creative professionals and marketers who want to optimize their website’s calls-to-action.”

“For website owners whose sites aren’t performing as well as they’d hoped, we’ll provide some easy-to-implement solutions and tips to drive more conversions,” said Patch, whose New Orleans-based Punchline Conversion Copywriting helps business stand out online and off with clear copy, smart strategy and humor. “We’ll also outline some quick fixes for business owners with older sites who know they need to change but aren’t sure where to start.”

The session will outline actionable testing and refining strategies for immediate use, including real-life examples and suggested tools for increasing conversion rates as simply as possible.

“We are excited to partner with AIGA SB and bring Julia and Lianna to Santa Barbara for this session,” said StartupSB Executive Director Kyle Ashby.

AIGA Santa Barbara President Keir DuBois agreed: “Their methods have been hits at home in New Orleans and we’re eager to find out how they can help designers and entrepreneurs continue succeeding here on the Central Coast,” he said.

Registration for the event is open. Admission costs are $15 for AIGA members, StartupSB subscribers, workzones members and students with valid ID and $25 for all other parties. StartupSB paying members who have prepaid for events will get in free.

Workzones is located at 351 Paseo Nuevo on the second floor.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit santabarbara.aiga.org.

Jennie Jacobs resides on the board of directors of AIGA Santa Barbara.

