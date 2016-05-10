Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:48 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

AIGA Santa Barbara to Display Graphic Design Exhibit at Acheson House Gallery

By Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara | May 10, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

AIGA Santa Barbara, the Central Coast’s professional design association, will exhibit its members’ most compelling and significant professional graphic design work at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s Acheson House Gallery from May 20 to June 23, 2016.

The showcase, titled “The Designer Behind the Design,” aims to highlight the talent in the Santa Barbara community and to share the story and creative statements of these artists’ professional designs. 

“The job of the designer is to draw attention to our client and their message,” said Patty Devlin-Driskel, board member of AIGA Santa Barbara and the show’s organizer. “Most people remember a well-designed piece, but where did that creativity come from? As designers we make the client, event, campaign or website memorable and marketable, but our role is invisible to the public. People rarely ask who was the designer behind the design.”

An opening reception for “The Designer Behind the Design” will be held from 5-7 p.m. May 20, 2016.

— Founded in 1983, the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is a public nonprofit charitable organization with the goal of enhancing the Santa Barbara community’s awareness and appreciation of architecture and the built environment.
 

 
