Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:00 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Aijian Gets Double-Double in Warriors Win

San Diego Christian no match for Westmont, which has four in double figures in 79-65 victory.

By Ron Smith | February 9, 2008 | 8:10 p.m.

Freshman forward Dan Rasp scored 17 points while junior Nasa Sete and freshman Ryan Aijian each added 14 more as Westmont picked up a 79-65 win over San Diego Christian on Saturday night in El Cajon.

Aijian, a former Bishop Diego High standout, also pulled down 10 rebounds to record his first collegiate double-double, while Sete snatched eight boards. Senior point guard Josh Ware also had a big night, adding another 13 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Westmont (12-9 overall, 6-7 in the Golden State Athletic Conference) led by as many as nine points in the first half but had just a three-point advantage at halftime (39-36). With 6:33 remaining in regulation, Westmont still had hold of its three-point lead (63-60), but things were about to change.

Rasp scored on back-to-back possessions and Andrew Schmalbach (nine points, three assists) scored on the next two, as the Warriors put together a 10-0 run to post a 73-60 lead with five minutes to play. The Warriors retained their double-digit advantage throughout the rest of the game, ending with their largest lead of the night at 14 points. With the loss, San Diego Christian falls to 4-17 overall and 1-12 in the league.

In other GSAC action Saturday, No. 16 California Baptist (18-3, 10-3) defeated visiting Fresno Pacific (17-7, 8-6), 65-63 in overtime. No. 10 Point Loma Nazarene (18-5, 9-4) picked up a 93-70 victory at Hope International (1-19, 1-12). Vanguard (14-7, 8-5) also won on the road, defeating The Master’s (11-12, 5-8), 87-65.

Westmont is currently tied with Biola for seventh place in the conference standings, one game behind Fresno Pacific and a game and a half behind Vanguard and Azusa Pacific, which are tied for fourth. Concordia and Cal Baptist are tied for first with Point Loma Nazarene one game behind, in third place. The Warriors are a game ahead of ninth-place The Master’s.

Westmont hosts Fresno Pacific at Murchison Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 