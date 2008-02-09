Aijian Gets Double-Double in Warriors Win

San Diego Christian no match for Westmont, which has four in double figures in 79-65 victory.

Freshman forward Dan Rasp scored 17 points while junior Nasa Sete and freshman Ryan Aijian each added 14 more as Westmont picked up a 79-65 win over San Diego Christian on Saturday night in El Cajon.

Aijian, a former Bishop Diego High standout, also pulled down 10 rebounds to record his first collegiate double-double, while Sete snatched eight boards. Senior point guard Josh Ware also had a big night, adding another 13 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Westmont (12-9 overall, 6-7 in the Golden State Athletic Conference) led by as many as nine points in the first half but had just a three-point advantage at halftime (39-36). With 6:33 remaining in regulation, Westmont still had hold of its three-point lead (63-60), but things were about to change.

Rasp scored on back-to-back possessions and Andrew Schmalbach (nine points, three assists) scored on the next two, as the Warriors put together a 10-0 run to post a 73-60 lead with five minutes to play. The Warriors retained their double-digit advantage throughout the rest of the game, ending with their largest lead of the night at 14 points. With the loss, San Diego Christian falls to 4-17 overall and 1-12 in the league.

In other GSAC action Saturday, No. 16 California Baptist (18-3, 10-3) defeated visiting Fresno Pacific (17-7, 8-6), 65-63 in overtime. No. 10 Point Loma Nazarene (18-5, 9-4) picked up a 93-70 victory at Hope International (1-19, 1-12). Vanguard (14-7, 8-5) also won on the road, defeating The Master’s (11-12, 5-8), 87-65.

Westmont is currently tied with Biola for seventh place in the conference standings, one game behind Fresno Pacific and a game and a half behind Vanguard and Azusa Pacific, which are tied for fourth. Concordia and Cal Baptist are tied for first with Point Loma Nazarene one game behind, in third place. The Warriors are a game ahead of ninth-place The Master’s.

Westmont hosts Fresno Pacific at Murchison Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.