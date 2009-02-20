Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 6:07 pm | A Few Clouds 71º

 
 
 
 

Aikido Kenkyukai Dojo Takes Flip Side with Fun-Raiser

Roll-A-Thon promises to keep both adults and students in the loop while pursuing objective of new home.

By Joni Kelly | February 20, 2009 | 10:25 p.m.

Students of Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara will be thrown for a loop during Tuesday's fundraiser.
Students of Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara will be thrown for a loop during Tuesday’s fundraiser. (Lia Suzuki photo)

Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara is going head over heels with an innovative fundraiser for the nonprofit aikido school: A Roll-A-Thon that promises to throw adults and children alike into dizzying fits of fun.

The Roll-A-Thon will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Buddhist Church of Santa Barbara, 1015 E. Montecito St., and is open to the public. During the event, both adults and children will be thrown over and over, limited only by stamina and class time. Participants will collect donation pledges from sponsors for a specific value per roll.

Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara has been in dire need of funds since it lost its “dojo” (training hall) on Lower State Street. A steep rent increase in mid-2007 forced the dojo to close its doors. The creation of the State Street dojo was a community effort, led by Lia Suzuki, the founder and Sensei (teacher) of Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara. Dojo members — including carpenters, engineers, draftsmen and painters — volunteered their time and skills to gut out the space and renovate it. The end result was an environment whose beauty and serenity visitors could not help but notice.

During the five years that the group was at the location, it hosted high-ranking Aikido practitioners from Australia, Canada and Japan, conducting international seminars and giving demonstrations for the public. It also participated in outreach programs within the community, by giving conflict/resolution seminars at facilities such as La Morada Women’s Jail in Goleta and at events like the Sober Women & Healthy Families Conference, organized by the Santa Barbara Drug and Alcohol Commission.

After regrouping and reorganizing, the adult class members came together in a temporary space at the Veterans’ Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., and urged Suzuki to return as the head instructor. The children’s class reconvened a year later.

Now, Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation. The future goals are to once again have a dedicated training space, take field trips to Japan, and hold events to benefit the community through this fantastic art that they love called Aikido — the Art of Peace.

Joni Kelly represents Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 