Tennis

Ailing Bishop Diego Falls to Laguna Blanca

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 11, 2016 | 9:06 p.m.

An injury plagued Bishop Diego girls tennis team fell in a non-league matchup with Laguna Blanca, 6-12.

Only four girls played for the Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon, but they all performed well.

The doubles team of Taylor Woodward and Kate Benzian played No.1 and finish 3-0: 6-0, 6-0, 6-2.

"Woodward and Benzian are really working the court to their advantage," said Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman. "Their placement of the ball and strategy is really coming together."

Angie Garcia and Claira Sanborn played No. 2 and finished 3-0 as well, winning: 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.  

"When Garcia’s doubles partner fell ill today, Sanborn stepped in and got the job done," commented Hapeman. "Sanborn forced to play singles recently has really tuned up her ground strokes and volley. The two of them really worked together to bring home the wins tonight."

With the loss, Bishop Diego fell to 1-7 (1-6 Frontier League). Bishop travels to Nordhoff Wednesday for their next match.

