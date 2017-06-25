Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:14 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Ailing Passenger Rescued from Sportfishing Boat West of Santa Barbara

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | June 25, 2017 | 6:35 p.m.

A man in medical distress was rescued Sunday afternoon from a sportfishing vessel in the Santa Barbara Channel, about 18 miles west of Santa Barbara.

The U.S. Coast Guard said dispatchers received a report about noon that a 25-year-old man aboard the Stardust, a 40-passenger private fishing charter boat out of Santa Barbara, was going in and out of consciousness.

Coast Guard officials said an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter search-and-rescue crew from Forwarding Operating Base Point Mugu was dispatched to the scene, and safely lowered a crew member to the deck of the Stardust to provide emergency medical attention.

Soon after, a Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol boat arrived and transported the patient back to Sea Landing, where an American Medical Response ambulance was waiting to take him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The Coast Guard said the man was reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

The man’s identity was not disclosed, and no other details were available.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 