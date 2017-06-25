Ailing Passenger Rescued from Sportfishing Boat West of Santa Barbara

A man in medical distress was rescued Sunday afternoon from a sportfishing vessel in the Santa Barbara Channel, about 18 miles west of Santa Barbara.

The U.S. Coast Guard said dispatchers received a report about noon that a 25-year-old man aboard the Stardust, a 40-passenger private fishing charter boat out of Santa Barbara, was going in and out of consciousness.

Coast Guard officials said an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter search-and-rescue crew from Forwarding Operating Base Point Mugu was dispatched to the scene, and safely lowered a crew member to the deck of the Stardust to provide emergency medical attention.

Soon after, a Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol boat arrived and transported the patient back to Sea Landing, where an American Medical Response ambulance was waiting to take him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The Coast Guard said the man was reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

The man’s identity was not disclosed, and no other details were available.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.