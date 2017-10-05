Ainsley McGovern’s Serving Leads Laguna Blanca

Ainsley McGovern served up eight aces in Laguna Blanca's 25-1, 25-5, 25-8 sweep over Besant Hill in a Condor League volleyball match.
Margaux Murphy played well, collecting five kills, four digs and three aces.
"Ainsley showed great consistency from the service line tonight, while Margaux played a very solid all-around match." said assistant coach Kat Niksto.
The Owls (21-3, 4-0 Condor League) step up in competition in their next match, playing at Santa Barbara High on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.