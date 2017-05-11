Science Study Inspires Student’s Winning Air-Quality Project

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District congratulates Jennifer Hernandez-Mora, a junior at Santa Maria High School, for her outstanding air-quality science project and recognition at the California State Science Fair.

Hernandez-Mora received an honorable mention in Environmental Science for her project studying localized particle pollution using a handheld air sensor.

She also won a special $1,500 Air Quality Award for the best air-quality project in her division from the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the largest air district in California.

Hernandez-Mora worked on her project — highlighted in a recent district newsletter article — last year as a student in the Summer Science Institute at Allan Hancock College, a six-week program where students design science projects.

Riccardo Magni, a teacher at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria, leads the program, which has sent 14 students to the California State Science Fair over the last seven years.

“This program lets students take an in-depth look at a scientific concept that they find interesting. They learn a lot, have fun and make great connections,” said Magni. “I’m so proud of Jennifer for her hard work and interest in this topic."

Hernandez-Mora attended the launch of the district’s Catching Air exhibit at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum in December to discuss her project.

“We are so excited for Jennifer,” said Aeron Arlin Genet, district director. “She studied something that matters to all of us — air quality — and presented an outstanding project. The recognition of her efforts is very well-deserved.”

Before advancing to the State Science Fair, Hernandez-Mora competed in the Santa Barbara County Science Fair in March and won a silver medal.

The State Science Fair, held in Los Angeles in April, included 927 students from 400 schools across the state presenting 814 projects.

To view the newsletter article on Hernandez-Mora’s project, and for more information on handheld air sensors, visit www.ourair.org/air-sensors/.

For more information on the Summer Science Institute, email Riccardo Magni at [email protected]

— Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.