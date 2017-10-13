Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:59 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Air Quality Watch for Santa Barbara County Through the Weekend

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | October 13, 2017 | 4:26 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Watch for Santa Barbara County through the weekend.

Smoke and ash from wildfires burning throughout the state are affecting local air quality, and may continue over the next several days. Even when wildfires occur outside of our county, air quality can be affected by wildfires miles away.

Countywide, levels of particulate matter are currently in the moderate Air Quality Index level, a level higher than our typical levels but much lower than levels being experienced throughout a large portion of California.

Moderate levels generally correspond to acceptable air quality conditions; however, people who are sensitive to air pollution should take precautions.

Depending on fire and weather conditions, air quality conditions could change throughout the weekend.

If you see smoke or ash in the air, be cautious and use common sense to protect your and your family’s health.

Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults, and children, should limit time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise if there are high concentrations of smoke and particles in the air.

For current air quality conditions, visit www.OurAir.org/todays-air-quality/.

Susan Klein-Rothschild is deputy director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
