Air Quality Watch for Northern Santa Barbara County Over Weekend Due to Alamo Fire Smoke

By Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District | July 7, 2017 | 5:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Watch for Northern Santa Barbara County to be in effect through the weekend. The Alamo Fire is producing smoke that may blow into the Santa Maria area and other northern County areas.

Levels of smoke and particles, and areas impacted, will vary. If you see or smell smoke in the air, be cautious and use common sense to protect your and your family’s health.

Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults, and children, should limit time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of smoke and particles are in the air.

If you have symptoms that may be related to exposure to smoke and soot, contact your health care provider.

Symptoms include repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, and nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness.

During hot weather, use your best judgment when it comes to keeping your home cool when there is smoke in your area. Keep windows and doors closed unless it is extremely hot. If you have an air conditioner, run it with the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean.

If you have a whole house fan, turn it off unless it is extremely hot. If smoke is not present where you live, take the opportunity to air out your home.

For more information on smoke and our health, visit our www.OurAir.org. The advisory remains in effect through the weekend.
 

 
