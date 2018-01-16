Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:46 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Airbus Offers Modified Schedule To/From LAX During 101 Closure

By Kristin Chambers for Santa Barbara Airbus | January 16, 2018 | 12:33 p.m.

After devastating mudslides in the Santa Barbara area, Highway 101 is closed between Santa Barbara (Milpas Street) and Carpinteria (Hwy. 150) through Monday, Jan. 15, officials report.

In an ongoing effort to provide transportation during the closure, Santa Barbara Airbus continues to operate its LAX shuttle service under a modified schedule to offer travelers a way to and from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The Santa Barbara Airbus modified schedule consists of five, large 56-passenger coaches with daily departures from the Goleta headquarters, 750 Technology Drive, with free parking available.

The first shuttle departs at 3:30 a.m. and the last trip leaves at 4 p.m.

The adjusted schedule also shifts LAX pickup times to begin at 11 a.m. with a final pickup at 10 p.m. The modified route uses Interstate 5 and Highway 166 with duration of about five hours.

“Our goal is to continue to offer transportation for travelers to and from Santa Barbara and the Los Angeles Airport despite the 101 being closed to through traffic,” said Eric Onnen, Santa Barbara Airbus co-founder/CEO.

“While it is costing us a lot more to run this modified schedule, we are not passing on any additional costs to our customers who need us or can’t afford another option," he said.

"This special route may take longer yet the cost, dependability and customer service remains the same.”

The Santa Barbara Airbus modified schedule will remain in effect until the 101 has been officially reopened by authorities.

For complete details, updates and to make reservations (strongly encouraged), visit www.sbairbus.com/airbus-status or call 964-7759 or toll-free 1-800-423-1618.

— Kristin Chambers for Santa Barbara Airbus.

 
