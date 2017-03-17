Santa Barbara Airport Commissioners Hope 3rd Time Is Charm for Terminal Solar Project

If the third attempt goes as planned, the Santa Barbara Airport’s terminal could be powered mostly by solar energy starting in late 2018.

Santa Barbara’s Airport Commission this week unanimously recommended to the City Council that it approve a 20-year power purchase agreement with Endelos Energy Inc. to develop, own and operate solar panels that are expected to power three-quarters of the airport terminal’s electrical load.

The city’s first search for a solar provider in 2011 ended after it couldn’t reach an agreement with its chosen company. Its second search three years later ended after the designated provider filed for bankruptcy and couldn’t complete the solar project.

After the airport refashioned its John T. Rickard Terminal into a more modern, larger facility in 2011, city officials requested that the airport find ways to offset the greater carbon emissions.

Endelos panels would cover a portion of the airport’s long-term parking lot along James Fowler Road on the east side of the facility, and are expected to pump out 1.45 million kilowatt-hours per year.

Airport facilities manager Jeff McKee said that Endelos has guaranteed that it would produce between 85 and 110 percent of that energy each year.

McKee said the agreement’s costs, where each kilowatt-hour will run between 10 and 20 cents, beats Southern California Edison’s pricing by over $250,000 over the 20-year period for providing the equivalent amount of power.

He estimated that the terminal likely accounts for more than half of the entire Santa Barbara Airport’s electricity load, and that construction on the solar panel project could begin next spring. Endelos president and CEO Randy Arntson told the commission that construction would take about six months.

The commission also received a report on the impact of last month’s powerful rainstorm that flooded much of the north side of the airport, including a part of the main runway, closing it for 15 hours over Feb. 17 and 18 and cancelling 15 flights.

The airport had also closed Norman Firestone Road, Dean Arnold Place, Burns Place, Cass Place, and Cecil Cook Place, affecting airport businesses and tenants, as well as one lane of Hollister Avenue in each direction along its northern perimeter.

Airport operations manager Kelly Reid said that on top of the 4.2 inches of rain Goleta received, the 8.8 inches at San Marcos Pass flowed down the hill and into the airport, swelling surrounding creeks close to capacity.

Many areas of the airfield were covered in 9 inches of water.

“In the lowest part of the (Hangar 1) ramp, it’s estimated that it’s over a foot, maybe 15 to 18 inches deep,” Reid said.

This isn’t the first time the Santa Barbara Airport has faced such a deluge; similar flooding occurred in 1941, 1969, 1995 and 2008.

“Thankfully, this magnitude of flooding only seems to happen every 10 to 15 years here,” Reid said.

February’s rains, she noted, resulted in damages estimated at $50,000.

Airport director Hazel Johns said a calculation of revenue losses from the canceled flights and lost concessions is still to come.

