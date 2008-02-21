Airport Completes Airfield Safety Improvements

Airfield safety projects at the Santa Barbara Airport have finally reached completion, ending a decades-long push by the airport to bring its facilities into total compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The final project to be completed was the start-up of the instrument landing system that had been relocated because of the shift of the airport’s main runway. Airline flight schedules are now back to normal.

“While there were relatively few flight cancellations due the ILS relocation, I wish to thank the flying community for their patience and understanding during the past several weeks” airport Director Karen Ramsdell said.

Included in the $35 million set of projects was a new taxiway, new runway markings, the relocation of Tecolotito and Carneros Creeks, along with increased safety buffers on each side of the 6,052 – foot runway, and extensive mitigation efforts.