Airport Day Flight Training Grant Lets Local Teens Get Heads Into The Clouds

Scholarship applications now online and at Santa Ynez Valley Airport

Flight training scholarship applications are now available for Santa Barbara County students ages 14-17 years through the Santa Ynez Valley Airport Airport Day scholarship program.

For the past six years, with contributions and grants from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority (SVYAA), and the valley’s Rotary Club, local students have received scholarships allowing them to experience the first several hours of learning to fly with a certified flight instructor at Santa Ynez Valley Airport.

The scholarship will provide funds for flight instructor and aircraft rental. Airport Day scholarships will be presented at Airport Day, Saturday, May 18, at Santa Ynez Valley Airport.

Of the three students awarded the flight training scholarship at the 2018 Airport Day, Ryan Casey soloed in a Cessna 172.

His accomplishment was noted not only by local news sources, but was seen by more than a quarter-million pilots and aircraft owners through the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) ebrief newsletter distributed nationally.

Applications and instructions are available at the Santa Ynez Valley Airport office, online at www.eaa491.org/scholarship or at www.santaynezairport.com/scholarship.

The scholarship is administered by the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 491 through the nonprofit educational mission of the SYVAA.

For more information, contact Robert “Captain Bob” Perry, at [email protected]

— Robert Perry for Santa Ynez Valley Airport.