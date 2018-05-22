Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:09 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

Spirits Soar at Annual Airport Day in Valley

Young Eagles event offered free airplane rides

Mini-plane gets a little human push power.
Mini-plane gets a little human push power. (Courtesy photo)
By Robert Perry for Santa Ynez Valley Youth Aviation Club | May 22, 2018 | 4:35 p.m.

With nearly 1,200 in attendance, Santa Ynez Valley Airport held its fifth annual Airport Day May 19 in a celebration of local general aviation.

A search helicopter is among aircraft on display at Airport Days.
A search helicopter is among aircraft on display at Airport Days. (Courtesy photo)

Hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority (SYVAA), the event included programs for youth with the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) local Chapter 491 hosting a Young Eagles event providing free airplane rides with experienced general aviation pilots.

With low clouds starting out the day, youngsters attended a pre-flight ground school conducted by local professional pilots and certified flight instructors Jeff Millard, Yves Bajulaz and Doug Bailey.

As skies cleared around 10 a.m., pilots began their tours of the valley with each Young Eagle getting an opportunity to sit in the front seat and observe the pilot in maneuvering around Lake Cachuma and the surrounding towns.

In all, 116 youths signed up for rides with 101 actually getting the opportunity to fly before afternoon turbulence made flying less comfortable for the uninitiated.

Thirty local pilots displayed their aircraft and provided stories of flying to the visitors. Volunteers of the Rotary Club of Santa Ynez provided a free barbecue lunch.

There were educational programs including first-aid and emergency-response techniques taught by trained first responders, information on aviation education and careers, and a representative of the United States Air Force Reserve.

Robert “Captain Bob” Perry, the Airport Support Network Volunteer for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), and event planner, said the crowds were larger than last year and enjoyed the great weather, (the 2017 event was held during a 100-degree F. heat wave).

During a noon ceremony, Perry announced the selection of three local students — Randy Szpak, Luke Borders and Ryan Casey — who will receive flight-training scholarships provided by grants from the Santa Ynez Tribe of Chumash Indians, the Rotary Club of Santa Ynez and the SYVAA.

The flight-training will be at Santa Ynez Airport during the summer.

Event sponsors were the SYVAA, Rotary of Santa Ynez, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, EAA Chapter 491, Jim Vreeland Ford, The Berry Man, Inc., Todd Pipe & Supply, Jon Payne, Dr. Angel Iscovich, Tony Moradian, John Poitras and RaboBank N.A.

— Robert Perry for Santa Ynez Valley Youth Aviation Club.

Thirty local pilots show their aircraft and tell visitors about their experiences. Click to view larger
Thirty local pilots show their aircraft and tell visitors about their experiences. (Courtesy photo)
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 