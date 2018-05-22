Spirits Soar at Annual Airport Day in Valley

With nearly 1,200 in attendance, Santa Ynez Valley Airport held its fifth annual Airport Day May 19 in a celebration of local general aviation.

Hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority (SYVAA), the event included programs for youth with the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) local Chapter 491 hosting a Young Eagles event providing free airplane rides with experienced general aviation pilots.

With low clouds starting out the day, youngsters attended a pre-flight ground school conducted by local professional pilots and certified flight instructors Jeff Millard, Yves Bajulaz and Doug Bailey.

As skies cleared around 10 a.m., pilots began their tours of the valley with each Young Eagle getting an opportunity to sit in the front seat and observe the pilot in maneuvering around Lake Cachuma and the surrounding towns.

In all, 116 youths signed up for rides with 101 actually getting the opportunity to fly before afternoon turbulence made flying less comfortable for the uninitiated.

Thirty local pilots displayed their aircraft and provided stories of flying to the visitors. Volunteers of the Rotary Club of Santa Ynez provided a free barbecue lunch.

There were educational programs including first-aid and emergency-response techniques taught by trained first responders, information on aviation education and careers, and a representative of the United States Air Force Reserve.

Robert “Captain Bob” Perry, the Airport Support Network Volunteer for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), and event planner, said the crowds were larger than last year and enjoyed the great weather, (the 2017 event was held during a 100-degree F. heat wave).

During a noon ceremony, Perry announced the selection of three local students — Randy Szpak, Luke Borders and Ryan Casey — who will receive flight-training scholarships provided by grants from the Santa Ynez Tribe of Chumash Indians, the Rotary Club of Santa Ynez and the SYVAA.

The flight-training will be at Santa Ynez Airport during the summer.

Event sponsors were the SYVAA, Rotary of Santa Ynez, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, EAA Chapter 491, Jim Vreeland Ford, The Berry Man, Inc., Todd Pipe & Supply, Jon Payne, Dr. Angel Iscovich, Tony Moradian, John Poitras and RaboBank N.A.

— Robert Perry for Santa Ynez Valley Youth Aviation Club.