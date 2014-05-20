Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:03 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Airport Still Looking to Fill Former Elephant Bar Location

Brokers are seeking a large national restaurant chain to lease the city-owned space, which has been vacant for nine months

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 20, 2014 | 10:40 p.m.

The hunt continues for the next national restaurant chain to fill the former Elephant Bar Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport, which remains empty nearly nine months after closing its doors.

The restaurant/retail space at 521 Firestone Road in Goleta has sat vacant since the end of September, when the national chain did not renew its lease after 30 years with the airport, which owns the property.

Two months ago, Radius Commercial Real Estate and Investments began listing the 8,700-square-foot property under a one-year agreement with the airport, hoping to tie down another tenant as soon as possible.

Although the spot has piqued the interest of several local and national restaurateurs, the catch so far has been finding someone willing to take on such a large space.

Not surprising, considering Elephant Bar CEO Robert Holden last summer blamed repeated years of financial losses for forcing the closure of the former flagship location.

“In my experience, it’s typically easier to lease a previous restaurant space because you have all the existing improvements,” said Jim Turner, Radius senior associate. “It’s just this one is kind of an anomaly because it’s so big.

“We’ve had probably at least half a dozen types of local restaurants take a peek at it. I think they’re a little overwhelmed by the size. We’re kind of working our way through, making contacts with major chains.”

In addition to the indoor space — about twice the size of a typical Santa Barbara or Goleta restaurant — the property features 3,800 square feet of patio space, which requires no extra rent, Turner said.

The restaurant, formerly a popular venue for hosting meetings of local organizations, boasts 98 parking spaces, a kitchen and even some of the furniture the Elephant Bar left behind.

“If it was a 3,000-square-foot restaurant, we’d probably have it leased by now,” Turner said. “There are not many restaurants that I’m aware of in Santa Barbara that are that large. That’s our goal, to find another operator similar to the Elephant Bar if we can find one.”

After exhausting all avenues, Turner said, brokers could begin emphasizing alternative uses for the space, including automotive, office, accounting or others.

Acting Airport Director Hazel Johns said that would be discussed as a last option, since the airport’s master plan calls for a restaurant in that close location.

“It is an important property, certainly, and the mix of the restaurant needs to be a good fit for the airport,” Johns said. “We recognize that it’s a large space, and that large space just doesn’t fit a lot of models for a variety of restaurants.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 