Aisha Duarte Rallies Carpinteria Girls Past Thacher, 2-1

Girls Soccer

Aisha Duarte scored the tying goal and assisted on the game winner, lifting Carpinteria to a 2-1 win at Thacher in a Frontier League girls soccer game on Thursday.

Durate scored in the 72nd minute with a tough-angle blast from about six yards.

"She has one of the strongest shots around and although their keeper was in good position, she just could not keep it out," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

Energized by the goal, the Warriors attacked again. Duarte took the ball up the flank, beat a defender and drew out Thacher's center back. She then played a square pass to an unguarded Alejandra Alvarez who tucked her shot past the goalkeeper for a 2-1 lead.

"Overall, it was a tough-played game by both teams," said Bryant. "I was really proud of their never-say-die attitude. They fought for the full 80 minutes and got the result.

Carpinteria is now 7-4 overall and 5-0 in the Frontier League.



