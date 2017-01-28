Aisha Duarte’s Two Goals Power Carpinteria Over Cate

Girls Soccer

The Carpinteria girls soccer team took down Frontier League rival Cate 3-0 on Saturday to improve to 9-4 overall and 7-0 in league play.

Aisha Duarte scored the first two goals for the Warriors while Elizabeth Estrada scored the third.

Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant was critical of his team's ball handling but satisfied with the match's result.

"I was happy with how hard we played, with how physical we played (although we were whistled for quite a number of fouls), with how we kept our shape defensively and never really gave them good scoring chances," explained Bryant. "I was a little perturbed when we had the ball as we made some easy turnovers and we did not spread them out width-wise and length-wise to open up easier passing lanes."

Bryant praised the play of his midfielder Yaniel Silva, claiming "Offensively, she played very smart and simple, and defensively she was physical and disruptive to the Rams offense. It was easily one of her best games of the year."

The Warriors play four games next week, three of which come on the road.

