Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:29 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

AJAX Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Marks 65 Years in Santa Barbara

The business, family owned since its founding, continues its growth and has a little fun with its new 'penguin mobile'

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 22, 2014 | 6:10 p.m.

Making refrigeration fun was a tough task, but somehow a smiling, green-scarf wearing penguin balancing ice cubes on his flipper has done the trick.

That’s the new logo seen zipping around town on the maintenance van of AJAX Santa Barbara Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, a locally owned and operated business since 1949.

The “penguin mobile” was unveiled last year to revamp the brand of the company that in 2014 marks its 65th anniversary.

“Kids love it,” said AJAX owner Christopher Montigny, who took over the business from his father, Bernard, in 2008.

And adults remember it.

All the more reason for AJAX to thank Sidekick Creative for that new design and loyal clientele for keeping the company in business when many others have folded or left town.

More than 3,000 clients in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties — mainly restaurants, hotels and other businesses — rely on AJAX for their commercial refrigeration repair, installation, maintenance and air conditioning needs.

Bacara Resort & Spa is AJAX’s largest hospitality client, while Brophy Brothers is its biggest restaurant.

The business has been family owned from its founding by James Hollander. Bernard Jean purchased it from Hollander’s son in 1992. He then handed the reins to his son, who began working full time shortly after graduating from San Diego State University with an international business degree in 1995.

AJAX anniversary
AJAX owner Christopher Montigny, center, is surrounded by his service team. (Gabriel Knapp photo / Gabriel Knapp Photography)

“It’s too expensive,” the elder Montigny said of why many companies move away.

AJAX made it work by emphasizing customer service and staffing after hours and weekend shifts that mirrored the operations of its customers.

The shop moved from the corner of Cota and Garden streets to its current location in 1998 at the dead end at 401 E. Montecito St. The spot puts AJAX close to 70 percent of its clients, those in downtown.

AJAX also grew, adding management staff for 14 total employees, eight of them technicians.

“It’s something of a testament to who and what the business is,” Chris Montigny said. “Santa Barbara is a tough town to do business in.”

The company has a leasing program, mostly ice machines, and 80 percent of business is refrigeration related.

Sales and leasing manager Mike Gardner said AJAX implemented pricing to compete with the Internet — AJAX charges sales tax on a $2,500 refrigerator, whereas online companies don’t — and pushed quarterly maintenance instead of waiting for something bad to happen to equipment.

AJAX hopes to grow by building clientele, switching to paperless billing and selling equipment in San Luis Obispo County.

If all goes well, the company will soon have a fleet of penguin mobiles instead of just one.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 