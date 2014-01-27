Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:56 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lake Cachuma May Get Emergency Pumping Station

Cachuma Operations and Maintenance Board considers the project as a worst-case scenario for the ongoing drought

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 27, 2014 | 9:22 p.m.

Preparing for the worst-case scenario, the Cachuma Operations and Maintenance Board is thinking about building an emergency pumping station at Lake Cachuma.

The 6.4-mile Tecolote Tunnel connects the lake to South Coast pipelines and water agencies, but low water levels require pumping up to the North Portal Intake Tower to get water into the tunnel.

Engineers from HDR, a firm already contracted by the COMB, are working with local water districts to come up with different options for a pumping station at that location. They’ll also work with PG&E to find out how to get enough power to the site.

To speed up the timeline, HDR engineer Mike Garello told the COMB on Monday that it should consider a design, build, operate and maintain process so the pump station could be operational by Sept. 1.

HDR suggested having request-for-qualifications in February, and then making a “short list” of bidders for proposals.

While the HDR engineers will collaborate on the conceptual design with local water agencies, the bid selection committee will pick a company to do the final design, construction and operation of the pump station, Garello said.

As the Cachuma board decides how to move forward, members will have to consider construction and operation costs, General Manager Randy Ward noted. COMB wouldn’t own the pumping station under this model, so board members may be looking for a company that offers a buyout option.

Getting access to the water in Lake Cachuma is critical because it’s the board’s primary responsibility to deliver the water entitlements stored there to the member agencies, COMB president Lauren Hanson noted.

A request-for-qualifications process for the emergency pump station project will begin soon.

Board members also got an update on the quagga mussel infestation in Ventura County’s Lake Piru.

Since the discovery of this invasive freshwater species in December, local lakes have harsher restrictions and implemented limited quarantines.

Parks staff members, who oversee the Lake Cachuma Recreation Area and boat launches, have had extra training and done outreach with boating clubs and cities to spread the word, said Paddy Langlands, deputy director of the Santa Barbara County Parks Department.

Lake Cachuma and Lake Casitas are both water sources for the South Coast and are taking precautions to avoid getting infested.

“If you find them, it’s too late,” Langlands said.

In response to the infestation, the county Board of Supervisors will discuss changing the boat launch restrictions at a March meeting, Langlands said.

COMB member Doug Morgan,of the Montecito Water District said the supervisors should discuss eliminating boat use of the lake altogether. If the lake were left as a water source only, there would be no threat of a quagga infestation, he said.

It’s the first time quagga mussels have been found in Southern California water that wasn’t fed by the Colorado River, according to the state Department of Fish & Wildlife.

The county reacted quickly, but is unhappy with the response of the Department of Fish & Wildlife, water resources director Tom Fayram said.

“They have a responsibility to act here as well and they haven’t,” he said, adding that state officials need to address the root cause of the problem.

As to the lake’s restrictions to boaters now, there is probably a sweet spot between quarantine and inspections, Fayram said.

The mussel larva are dead as soon as they are dry and mussels are killed with 140-degree water, which is part of Cachuma’s power-washing regimen, he said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 