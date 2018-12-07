Pixel Tracker

Akron Zips Past Michigan State, 5-1, Returns to College Cup Final

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 7, 2018 | 8:38 p.m.

SANTA BARBARA —Michigan State was blitzed by a red-hot Akron team in the NCAA men’s soccer College Cup on Friday night.

The Spartans conceded two goals in the first half, had a couple of great chances denied by Akron goalkeeper Ben Lundt and suffered a 5-1 loss to the Zips in the semifinals at UC Santa Barbara’s Harder Stadium.

The loss ended a terrific tournament run by the Spartans (14-5-4), who were making their first College Cup appearance in 50 years. They knocked off No. 4 seed Louisville and No. 12 Georgetown on the road during the run.

But the couldn’t find the magic in warm Southern California against Akron’s tough midfield defense and lethal finishing.
Akron (14-6-2), who won its only College Cup in Santa Barbara in 2010, advances to play No. 2 Indiana or No. 11 Maryland in Sunday’s final.

"Overall performance you can't complain too much when it's 5-1 in the semifinals," said Akron coach Jared Embick.

The Zips came into the College Cup off a 3-2 win at three-time defending champion Stanford. They also won at No. 1 Wake Forest and No. 20 Syracuse.

Michigan State had a great chance at tying the score at 1-1 in the first half, when Hunter Barone broke in on goal after this brother, Giuseppe Baron, dispossessed an Akron player at midfield and sent him through on Lundt.

Hunter blasted a shot on frame that Lundt kick saved in the 23rd minute.

The Spartans came at Lundt two minutes later and the 6-foot-6 senior from Germany came up big again, blocking a blast by DeJuan Jones at the near post. Ryan Sierakowski collected the rebound and ripped a shot on goal that was kicked out by Abdi Mohamed on the goal line.

Akron, showing great patience and precision with the ball, broke through in the 16th minute on a blast by David Egbo. 

Midfielder Skye Harter controlled the ball at the top of the 18-yard box, touched it into space and hit a left-footed cross to a wide-open Morgan Hackworth at the far post. Hackworth headed the ball off the cross bar and Egbo stepped up and hammered home the rebound from 10 yards for a 1-0 lead.

Akron went up 2-0 in the 31st minute on a brilliant flash header by freshman Carlo Ritaccio off a Colin Biros corner kick.

The corner was set up by a strong run by substitute Marco Micaletto. He beat Michigan State defender Michael Wetungu down the left side on a ball sent over the top. Wetungu did well to recover and stretch out to poke the ball over the byline. He was injured on the play and was substituted.

In the 40th minute, Michigan State’s Giuseppe Baron hit a 30-yard free kick into the box to Patrick Nielsen but his header went over the cross bar.

The Spartans went over the top to Robbie Cort on the right side of the box and Cort ripped on goal was kick saved by Lundt in the 48th minute

Akron took command at that point as it continually broke up plays in the midfield.

Midfielder Morgan Hackworth dispossessed a Spartan in the midfield, Marcel Zajac collected the ball and was fouled 30 yards away from goal

Harter followed with an exquisite free kick into the upper right corner, out of the reach of Michigan State goalkeeper Jimmy Hague for a 3-0 lead in the 53rd minute.

The Zips’ defense broke up another possession and turned it into the fourth goal — a dipping shot by Zajac from 22 yards.

“Akron has been lethal,” said Michigan State coach Damon Rensing.

Nielsen made it 4-1 before Braden Petno capped the scoring for Akron by heading in a ball that Daniel Oliveira shot off the cross bar in the 85th minute.

Akron beat Michigan State 2-1 in the regular season at East Lansing.
 

