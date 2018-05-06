Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:26 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

‘Aladdin Jr.’ Musical a Magic Carpet Ride at Carpinteria Family School

By Peter Dugre for Carpinteria Family School | May 6, 2018 | 1:32 p.m.

Carpinteria Family School will present Disney's Aladdin Jr. at 6 p.m. Friday, May 18, and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 19, in Carpinteria Middle School auditorium, 5351 Carpinteria Ave. The 60-minute musical is based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation.

 

Every Carpinteria Family School child from kindergartners to the 5th-grade A-list actors has bonded and grown over a semester spent perfecting their dramatic performance.

"Watching it all come together is truly amazing," said Jan Silk, second/third-grade teacher. "Laezer Schlomowitz, our director, is such a pro, and his gift for getting all the students to invest themselves into this show and perform is what will make it so special to see on stage."

Aladdin Jr. follows the legendary tale of the lovable thief with the heart of gold. Join Aladdin, Jasmine, and the fast-talking, wisecracking Genie as they discover mystical caves, take magic carpet rides, and outwit the evil sorcerer Jafar.

Memorable musical hits such as "Friend Like Me," "A Whole New World" and "Prince Ali" come to life as sung by the budding actors.

Tickets are $10. For ticket information, visit cfsfamily.com/cfs-presents-aladdin-jr/ or call 684-5481 for reservations.

Concessions and a silent auction will be open one hour before showtime at the auditorium.

Disney's Aladdin Jr. is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International.

— Peter Dugre for Carpinteria Family School.

 

