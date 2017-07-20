Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:32 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

28,687-Acre Alamo Fire Reaches 100% Containment

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 20, 2017 | 9:47 a.m.

The Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria has been fully contained a few days earlier than estimated, Cal Fire officials said Wednesday night.

The blaze sparked July 6 in San Luis Obispo County land off Highway 166 near the Twitchell Reservoir, but quickly spread into Santa Barbara County.

Officials had estimated the fire would be contained by Saturday.

Some 28,687 acres burned in the fire, with one residence destroyed and another structure damaged, according to the final tally.

Residents of the Tepusquet Canyon area were evacuated for several days during the fire which also forced the closure of Highway 166 between Highway 101 and the Cuyama Valley.

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Eric Peterson estimated a $20-million cost for fighting the Alamo Fire. 

Officials have said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.  

While the fire has been fully contained, residents may see fire crews and equipment in the area completing final chores.

Officials urged anyone who sees significant smoke to call 9-1-1.  

