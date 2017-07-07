Alamo Fire Nearly Doubles in Size Overnight to 6,000 Acres

Mandatory evacuations remain for Tepusquet Canyon and Santa Maria Mesa; containment at 10%

The Alamo Fire burning east of Santa Maria nearly doubled in size overnight, and an army of firefighters was in place Saturday to battle the blaze and protect homes, ranches and wineries in Tepusquet Canyon.

Flames jumped over previously established retardant lines Friday afternoon, and the area charred quickly ballooned from 175 acres to 3,400 acres.

By Saturday morning, the total blackenend had reached 6,000 acres, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported.

As the wildfire surged to the south, evacuations were ordered for some rural areas potentially in the path of the flames, with other areas added to the list late Friday night.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Tepusquet Road from Blazing Saddle Drive to Santa Maria Mesa Road, Blazing Saddle Drive and White Rock Lane, plus Colson Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

By late afternoon, the flames were estimated to be 2-3 miles west of the end of Blazing Saddle Drive.

"The fire on 166 is coming up the back side of Tepusquet Peak right now, so the sky is glowing and we see flames in the distance," Janet Wickenden Kraus said Friday night, speaking shortly after crews contained a pair of suspicious blazes on her family's Foxen Canyon Road property.

Firefighters and engines were positioned along the roads under mandatory evacuation orders to protect the structures if flames move closer, Zaniboni said.

The blaze broke out Thursday afternoon off Highway 166 east of Highway 101, and fire crews appeared to be making good progress against it.

But increased temperatures and rising winds caused the fire to spot across the retardant lines, cross a river bottom and burn up the other side of a canyon into Santa Barbara County, said Cal Fire Public Information Officer Chris Elms.

Throughout the afternoon, flames were spreading at an extreme rate, Elms said, and the fire was spotting well ahead of the main fire.

About 1,000 personnel were assigned to the fire as of Saturday morning, and more resources were en route, Zaniboni said.

Morning winds were from the north and north east in the morning hours, but fire weather forecasters were anticipating a shift more to the west in the afternoon, which would push flames toward Tepusquet Canyon, Zaniboni said.

Five helicopters and four fixed-wing aircraft were assigned to the blaze.

The American Red Cross opened an evacuation center at the Minami Community Center at 600 W. Enos Drive in Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center at 4040 Highway 101 was designated as the shelter for evacuated large animals, while the Santa Maria Animal Shelter, 548 W. Foster Road, was available to house small animals, Santa Barbara County Animal Services officials announced.

Additionally, evacuated animals previously registered for the Santa Barbara County Fair Junior Livestock Auction next week were allowed to take them to the fairgrounds in Santa Maria on Friday, two days earlier than the planned arrival.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Earlier in the day, officials said forward progress of the blaze had stopped and containment was at 20 percent.

But by Friday evening, the containment figure had dropped to zero, Zaniboni said.

Crews on the ground were dealing with steep terrain, heavy vegetation, high temperatures, low humidity and more wind, Elms added.

A large DC-10 aerial tanker was requested to return to the battle dropping retardant, he added.

Highway 166 remained closed, and a hard closure was put in place for Tepusquet Canyon Road.

In addition to Cal Fire, personnel from Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria and Los Padres National Forest fire departments are involved in the fire fight, along with multiple other agencies.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the County Air Pollution Control District issued an air quality watch for North County areas through the weekend due to smoke from the fire.

