UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Tony and Emmy award-winning Scottish-born provocateur and storyteller-for-hire Alan Cumming performing the Santa Barbara premiere of Legal Immigrant, Thursday, April 18, at the Granada Theatre.

Legal Immigrant is a cabaret of songs and stories about Cumming's life and loves in his adopted homeland — America.

Renaissance man, style icon, social activist, bon viveur — Cumming is many things to many people. The versatile actor, singer and author is well-known for his performance as Emcee in Cabaret and his ongoing role as host of PBS’ Masterpiece Mystery.

Described as one of the most fun people in show business by Time magazine, he has also designed a fragrance, worked with Stanley Kubrick, voiced a smurf, and appeared in a Jay-Z video.

On Broadway and the West End, he played the Master of Ceremonies in Kander and Ebb's masterpiece Cabaret, winning a Tony and every other award available in the process.

More recently, he has toured the world with his cabaret shows I Bought A Blue Car Today, which debuted at New York's Lincoln Center, followed by the Sydney Opera House; and Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs, which sold out Carnegie Hall, the London Palladium, Walt Disney Concert Hall in L.A., and the Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C.

Now he is back with Legal Immigrant, a meditation on his 10 years as a U.S. citizen and the experiences and change he has witnessed during his time living in the States.

With a set list that includes songs made famous by female musical legends as diverse as Adele, Peggy Lee, Pink, Marlene Dietrich and Edith Piaf and composers as diverse as Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim and Schubert, Legal Immigrant is as eclectic, vulnerable and charismatic as Cumming himself.

A collection of musings on growing older and what it feels like to be an immigrant in today's America (regardless of your prefix), Legal Immigrant begins with a show-stopping opening of Walter Mark's "The Singer," Sondheim's "Old Friends" and "Not A Day Goes By" from Merrily We Roll Along.

The show continues in a style Cumming calls "a true old-fashioned cabaret, a smorgasbord of genres, styles and tales; laughter, tears and, of course, provocation."

Cumming has received more than 40 awards for his humanitarianism and social activism and holds three honorary doctorates.

He is a vociferous campaigner for Scottish Independence and has received both the Great Scot and Icon of Scotland awards from his homeland.

He was made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for his contributions to the arts and LBGT equality by the queen, whose portrait was taken down when his was unveiled at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in 2014.

Cumming trained at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. After leaving the academy, he found himself celebrated in his homeland for his television work, including Scottish soap Take the High Road, and his stand-up comedy.

But it was the theater that gave him his biggest break when, in 1998, he appeared in Manfred Karge’s Conquest of the South Pole at the Traverse in Edinburgh.

The play transferred to the Royal Court in London’s West End and Alan was nominated for the Most Promising Newcomer Olivier Award.

He went on to work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre, where he won an Olivier Award for his performance in Dario Fo's Accidental Death of an Anarchist.

Cumming made his feature film debut in Ian Sellar's Prague, opposite Bruno Ganz and Sandrine Bonnaire, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1992.

His introduction to American audiences came with Circle of Friends, followed shortly by Goldeneye and Emma. His first movie shot in Hollywood was Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

Since tyen, he has alternated between blockbusters such as X2: X Men United and the Spy Kids trilogy and smaller independent films like Titus (opposite Anthony Hopkins and Jessica Lange).

In 1998, Cabaret opened on Broadway and Cumming was embraced by New York City and heralded for his performance as the Master of Ceremonies. He won the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics' Circle, NY Press, Theater World, FANY and New York Public Advocate's awards for his work, but for him the biggest prize was finding his new home.

Alan Cumming is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Event sponsors: Marcy Carsey and Audrey and Timothy O. Fisher. Media sponsor: Santa Barbara Independent. Wine sponsor: Alma Rosa Winery.

Tickets are $45-$125 for the general public; $19 for UCSB students with valid ID. A Granada facility will be added to each ticket price.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805-893-3535 or buy online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu or www.granadasb.org.

