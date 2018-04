Posted on January 18, 2017 | 12:17 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Alan P. Fryer, Jr., 90, of Goleta, died Jan. 10, 2017. He was born on Dec. 7, 1926.

Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel. Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Goleta Chapel with interment to follow at Goleta Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.