Alan Wallace of Santa Barbara, 1938-2015

Posted on August 25, 2015 | 8:34 a.m.

Source: Karen Dutton

On Aug. 6, 2015, after a brief but intensive battle with metastatic melanoma, Alan Wallace passed away with many friends and family members nearby.

Alan was born January 20, 1938.

Alan and his wife, Sheila, moved to Santa Barbara from West Los Angeles in July 2013 to be near their daughter, Karen Dutton, and her family. Their son, Craig Wallace and family reside in Olympia, Washington.

Alan spent four years in the U.S. Navy as a communications officer, and was stationed in Adak, Alaska, and Morocco.

He met Sheila when they were both very young, and this past June 26 marked their 55th wedding anniversary.

Alan had a 38-year career as a senior internal auditor in joint ventures for Texaco, Inc., where his job took him and his wife all over the world.

Upon his arrival to Santa Barbara, he volunteered much of his time to the Santa Barbara Jewish Federation.

In addition to his children and their spouses (Winston Dutton, Lori Kishimoto), his three grandchildren —Aaron Dutton (21), Noah Dutton (19) and Anya Wallace (17) — were his greatest joy, and he could talk for hours about their talents and accomplishments.