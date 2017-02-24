Alana Ochoa, Andrea Miller, Tiffany Costello Win Events for SBCC

Track & Field

SBCC claimed three events on Friday in the WSC North women's track and field meet at Ventura College.

Alana Ochoa won the discus in 37.68 meters (123-7½), took second in the hammer (33.74m, No. 8 on SBCC’s all-time list) and third in the javelin (27.99). Andrea Mueller was first in the long jump (5.11m) and second in the 100 hurdles (15.53).

The Vaqueros finished fourth in the six-team field with 78 points. Canyons was the winner with 157 and Ventura was second with 116.5.

Tiffany Costello captured the 3000 by seven seconds in 10:45.84, the No. 8 time in school history. She placed third in the 1500 in 4:57.87. Kiley Rutledge was second in the 200 in 27.40.

The Vaqueros will take a week off, then compete in the Occidental Invitational on Friday, March 10 in Eagle Rock.

