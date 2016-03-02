Alana Ochoa Leads San Marcos Attack in 13-0 Rout

Softball

Alana Ochoa drove in four runs and five San Marcos softball players rapped out two hits in a 13-0 win over Hueneme on Wednesday. The game was called after 4 1/2 innings on a 10-run mercy rule.

Ochoa singled in two runs in the first inning to start the Royals' onslaught. She doubled in two more runs in the second inning.

Hailee Rios hit two doubles and drove in two runs, Alex Pitchford had a double and scored twice, Megan Cunnison ripped a RBI triple, Lauren Pitchford scored two runs and had a pair of hits and Sienna Berlinger scored a run and had two hits.

Freshman Valerie Carroll struck out seven, didn't walk a batter and gave up only a one-out double in the third inning.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.