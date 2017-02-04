Alana Ochoa Sweeps Throws at First College Meet

Track & Field

SBCC’s Alana Ochoa had a stellar collegiate debut on Friday as she won four throwing events in the Central Coast Invitational women’s track and field meet at Cuesta College.

The freshman from San Marcos High placed first in the hammer (35.49 meters), javelin (33.87), discus (38.55) and shot put (10.28). Her hammer mark of 116 feet, 5¼ inches was sixth on the Vaqueros’ all-time list and her discus heave of 126-5¾ was No. 7.

Andrea Mueller was first in the long jump (5.14) and second in the high jump (1.50). Madison Blaes won the triple jump at 8.66 meters. Eloise Martin was second in the shot put (9.90).

Cuesta won the four-team open competition that featured two Community College teams, Cuesta and SBCC. The Cougars totaled 124 points and the Vaqueros had 112.

Kiley Rutledge posted two seconds in the 200 and 400. Cuesta’s Kirsten Purcell won both sprints with a photo finish over Rutledge in the 200 (27.71 to 27.86).

The SBCC men won five field events. Skylar Payovich, a freshman from Santa Barbara High, won the discus in 38.53 meters (126-5) and took second in the javelin at 43.34m. Marcus Tran was first in the long jump (6.70) and third in the 400 (54.91).

Edward Jones captured the shot put (12.91m), Kyle Whitaker won the pole vault (4.00) and Emmett Wallace took the high jump (1.80) in the four-team competition that featured SBCC, Cuesta and members of the San Luis Obispo track community.

The Vaqueros and Cuesta tied for first with 131 points.

Said Webster won the 400 in 53.61 and was second in the long jump. Jordan Shinn took the 400 hurdles race in 1:04.58.