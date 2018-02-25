Alana Ochoa Wins 3 Events, Marie Kimumba Takes 2 for SBCC Track

Track & Field

Alana Ochoa won three throwing events on Friday and Marie Kimumba sprinted to a pair of victories in the WSC North women’s track & field meet at Ventura College.

Ochoa, a sophomore from San Marcos High, topped the field in the shot put (10.99m), the hammer (37.87m) and the discus (36.08m). Marie-Aime Cochet was second in the hammer (30.23) and discus (33.17) and Stephanie Keenan took fourth in the shot put.

Kimumba, a freshman from Stockholm, Sweden, won the 200 and 400 meters and took third in the 100. Her 25.23 in the 200 is No. 4 on SBCC’s all-time list. She ran 1:00.46 in the 400 to beat Bakersfield’s Jocelind Currie by 1.73 seconds. Her time of 12.58 in the 100 is ninth on the SBCC list.

The Vaqueros’ seven-woman team placed second in the six-team field with 102 points. Ventura won the meet with 170 points.

Isabella Molony won the triple jump.

On the men's side, Brian Nnoli captured the triple jump and took fifth in the long jump

The freshman from San Marcos High went 13.32 meters (43-8 1/4) in the triple jump and 6.20m in the long jump. Ethan Westemeier was fourth in the long jump at 12.34m.

Cuesta won the six-team meet, beating Canyons 146-132. The Vaqueros were fifth with 42 points.

Syeed Holtzclaw placed second in the 400 (50.12) and helped the 4x100 relay claim second in 43.80. The relay sprinters were Andres Castro, Holtzclaw, Blayke Harrison and Austin Venezia.

“The 4x100 team had a strong showing and some great hand-offs that helped propel them to second,” said coach Scott Santella. “Syeed was second in the 400, just behind Leo Lambert of Canyons who narrowly passed Syeed with 10m to go.”

Lambert ran 49.92, edging Holtzclaw by 0.19 seconds. .

Andres Castro had a big PR in the 100, taking seventh in 11.37. Gustavo Bello was fourth in the 800 in what Santella described as “a very tight and physical race.”

