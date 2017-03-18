Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:32 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Alana Ochoa Wins Discus with Third-Best Mark in SBCC History

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | March 18, 2017 | 9:08 p.m.

Alana Ochoa was a busy thrower on Friday, winning the discus and placing in the top five in three other events at the Antelope Valley Invitational women’s track & field meet in Lancaster.

The freshman from San Marcos High captured the discus in a season-best 41.86 meters, which is No. 3 all-time at SBCC. She was also third in the hammer, improving her No. 3 school mark to 39.61 meters, fourth in the javelin and fifth in the shot put.

Andrea Mueller, a freshman from Erlenbach, Switzerland won the 100 hurdles in a season-best 15.45, improving on her No. 4 SBCC all-time mark. She was second in the high jump and third in the long jump. Kiley Rutledge was third in the 100 (12.98 season best) and fifth in the 200 in a season-best 27.07.

Overall, the Vaquero women recorded eight season bests.

Mueller is expected to compete in the Jim Klein Heptathlon at Westmont College on Thursday and Friday. The Vaqueros will race in the Westmont Collegiate Classic on Saturday at 11 a.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 