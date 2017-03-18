Alana Ochoa Wins Discus with Third-Best Mark in SBCC History

Track & Field

Alana Ochoa was a busy thrower on Friday, winning the discus and placing in the top five in three other events at the Antelope Valley Invitational women’s track & field meet in Lancaster.

The freshman from San Marcos High captured the discus in a season-best 41.86 meters, which is No. 3 all-time at SBCC. She was also third in the hammer, improving her No. 3 school mark to 39.61 meters, fourth in the javelin and fifth in the shot put.

Andrea Mueller, a freshman from Erlenbach, Switzerland won the 100 hurdles in a season-best 15.45, improving on her No. 4 SBCC all-time mark. She was second in the high jump and third in the long jump. Kiley Rutledge was third in the 100 (12.98 season best) and fifth in the 200 in a season-best 27.07.

Overall, the Vaquero women recorded eight season bests.

Mueller is expected to compete in the Jim Klein Heptathlon at Westmont College on Thursday and Friday. The Vaqueros will race in the Westmont Collegiate Classic on Saturday at 11 a.m.