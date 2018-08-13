Alana Walczak: Start Smart By Easing Into Back-to-School Routine

How is it already August? Every ounce of my being is protesting the reality that summer is starting to wind down. As a result, I’m trying to squeeze in as many evening walks, beach days, pool parties and barbecues in the next few weeks as I can.

We are lucky to have warm, sunny days on the Central Coast well into September and October. But, as a working mom, I know what lies ahead. The transition from relaxed summer camp schedules and lazy summer travel adventures into the more rigid (and frenzied) back-to-school routines can be an absolute shock to the system.

It’s important to acknowledge that transitioning “back to school” can be exciting — but also anxiety-provoking — for both parents and children. There are so many things to do, errands to run and, most importantly, feelings to feel. But heading back to school doesn’t have to be chaotic and stressful. With a little bit of planning and a whole lot of self-reflection, easing back into school can be a positive experience.

As a parent, I know that I must feel emotionally strong and ready to take on the school year. I must acknowledge my own sadness that another summertime has come and gone and recognize that negative feelings are completely understandable — for both me and my daughters.

I know that it is very stressful to resume the crazy morning routine and to have my evenings filled once again with homework, gymnastics, dance classes, school events and everything else. I’m going to do the best I can to take care of myself through all of it. For now, that means trying to enjoy a glass of wine on the back patio whenever I can!

I also have to work to anticipate and address my children’s anxiety. Although my girls genuinely love school and look forward to seeing their friends again, they are disappointed that the summer is ending. They feel uncertain about what the new year will bring.

To help them process, we are talking about their feelings now — in bits and pieces — before the school year starts. This helps them feel excited about the new adventure that awaits while also talking about what they may be worried about so we can come up with remedies together.

We are also going to try to ease back into our school routine a little early. Re-establishing the homework, dinner, shower and bedtime routine before school starts back up can be helpful. We will also start to move bedtime earlier on a gradual basis so it’s not an abrupt change when the first week of school arrives. Routines help children feel comfortable, so re-introducing the routine that works best for your family will make the first days and weeks of school go much smoother.

Perhaps most importantly, I’m remembering the importance of spending quality time together. Whether it’s playing board games after dinner, riding bikes in the neighborhood or playing at the park, it’s helpful for my kids to know that we are available to them. It’s important for them to know that no matter how busy or stressful this time of year can be, they are the priority and that I absolutely love spending time with them.

This year, the apprehension and anticipation of what a new school year will bring isn’t only happening in my personal world. CALM is thrilled to be launching an exciting new partnership with the Santa Barbara Unified School District to provide mental health services for students and families in all nine elementary schools.

We look forward to providing support to teachers who balance academic instruction, classroom management and the growing mental health needs of their students every single day. Working in partnership with teachers and school administrators, we aim to create learning environments that support the social and emotional needs of all children. We also will work closely with parents and caregivers so that they are engaged and can support their children in building long-term health and well-being.

Although it has been a tremendous amount of work to pull all of these efforts together over one short summer, I can’t even begin to express how excited I am to launch this partnership. It is a distinct honor to provide building blocks to create trauma-responsive school communities where policies, staff training, teaching approaches, classroom environments and family involvement all work together to support the success and achievement of all students.

As my girls, CALM staff and I all get ready to transition to this next school year, I am sending out good energy to all the parents and teachers out there. I know this will be a difficult and tiring few weeks. But we’ve got this. It’s going to be a great year!

— Alana Walczak is CEO of the nonprofit CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation), a leader in developing programs and services that effectively treat child abuse and promote healing, as well as programs that help prevent abuse through family strengthening and support. Click here for more information, or call 805.965.2376. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.