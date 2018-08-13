Monday, August 13 , 2018, 8:09 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Alana Walczak: Start Smart By Easing Into Back-to-School Routine

By Alana Walczak | August 13, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

How is it already August? Every ounce of my being is protesting the reality that summer is starting to wind down. As a result, I’m trying to squeeze in as many evening walks, beach days, pool parties and barbecues in the next few weeks as I can.

We are lucky to have warm, sunny days on the Central Coast well into September and October. But, as a working mom, I know what lies ahead. The transition from relaxed summer camp schedules and lazy summer travel adventures into the more rigid (and frenzied) back-to-school routines can be an absolute shock to the system.

It’s important to acknowledge that transitioning “back to school” can be exciting — but also anxiety-provoking — for both parents and children. There are so many things to do, errands to run and, most importantly, feelings to feel. But heading back to school doesn’t have to be chaotic and stressful. With a little bit of planning and a whole lot of self-reflection, easing back into school can be a positive experience.

As a parent, I know that I must feel emotionally strong and ready to take on the school year. I must acknowledge my own sadness that another summertime has come and gone and recognize that negative feelings are completely understandable — for both me and my daughters.

I know that it is very stressful to resume the crazy morning routine and to have my evenings filled once again with homework, gymnastics, dance classes, school events and everything else. I’m going to do the best I can to take care of myself through all of it. For now, that means trying to enjoy a glass of wine on the back patio whenever I can!

I also have to work to anticipate and address my children’s anxiety. Although my girls genuinely love school and look forward to seeing their friends again, they are disappointed that the summer is ending. They feel uncertain about what the new year will bring.

To help them process, we are talking about their feelings now — in bits and pieces — before the school year starts. This helps them feel excited about the new adventure that awaits while also talking about what they may be worried about so we can come up with remedies together.

We are also going to try to ease back into our school routine a little early. Re-establishing the homework, dinner, shower and bedtime routine before school starts back up can be helpful. We will also start to move bedtime earlier on a gradual basis so it’s not an abrupt change when the first week of school arrives. Routines help children feel comfortable, so re-introducing the routine that works best for your family will make the first days and weeks of school go much smoother.

Perhaps most importantly, I’m remembering the importance of spending quality time together. Whether it’s playing board games after dinner, riding bikes in the neighborhood or playing at the park, it’s helpful for my kids to know that we are available to them. It’s important for them to know that no matter how busy or stressful this time of year can be, they are the priority and that I absolutely love spending time with them.

This year, the apprehension and anticipation of what a new school year will bring isn’t only happening in my personal world. CALM is thrilled to be launching an exciting new partnership with the Santa Barbara Unified School District to provide mental health services for students and families in all nine elementary schools.

We look forward to providing support to teachers who balance academic instruction, classroom management and the growing mental health needs of their students every single day. Working in partnership with teachers and school administrators, we aim to create learning environments that support the social and emotional needs of all children. We also will work closely with parents and caregivers so that they are engaged and can support their children in building long-term health and well-being.

Although it has been a tremendous amount of work to pull all of these efforts together over one short summer, I can’t even begin to express how excited I am to launch this partnership. It is a distinct honor to provide building blocks to create trauma-responsive school communities where policies, staff training, teaching approaches, classroom environments and family involvement all work together to support the success and achievement of all students.

As my girls, CALM staff and I all get ready to transition to this next school year, I am sending out good energy to all the parents and teachers out there. I know this will be a difficult and tiring few weeks. But we’ve got this. It’s going to be a great year!

— Alana Walczak is CEO of the nonprofit CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation), a leader in developing programs and services that effectively treat child abuse and promote healing, as well as programs that help prevent abuse through family strengthening and support. Click here for more information, or call 805.965.2376. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 