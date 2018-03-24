Alana Walczak: How to Remember to Take Care of YOU!

Relationships

I am tired.

The last few months have been overwhelming and painful on so many levels. As someone who wasn’t directly affected by recent tragedies here at home, or those that have occurred elsewhere in our country, I feel like I’m just starting to come out of the fog that was December and January.

I am coming “up for air” a bit, trying to get back into the swing of life, with a normal rhythm and reasonable pacing.

But, I am also feeling the emotional weight of what has happened, and the impacts it has had on my family and friends, my colleagues and my organization. And, it feels heavy — sometimes heavier that I even take time to acknowledge.

Time feels compacted, as if there is simply not enough time to do all there is to do, and the list just keeps getting longer.

And to cope with that, I find myself keeping my head down, getting stuff done, and just “pushing through.” I’m not prioritizing quality time with friends or loved ones — nor with myself — because I’m just trying to get through each day.

I know this isn’t sustainable. And I know this isn’t healthy. And yet, I am finding it really difficult to change the pattern I have created. The ironic thing is that I have given advice to so many people in recent weeks about prioritizing self-care. And, to be perfectly honest, I’m not doing such a good job of it myself.

Self-care has never come easily for me. And, the way most people talk about it, it just doesn’t sit well. In my mind, self-care isn’t about escaping life with a sunset walk or a bubble bath. Frankly, it isn’t about escaping at all.

Rather, it’s about confronting some of the hardest parts of our lives to bring clarity of purpose, so we can live more mindfully, prioritizing the things we actually value. For me, it’s questioning why I’m always so busy trying to “do more” or “be more.” And why I still haven’t found a way to integrate exercise into my weekly schedule, or create time for things that bring me joy, like listening to live music, or taking long walks, or having potlucks with friends.

Each of us needs regular self-care and that looks different for everyone. At CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation), it’s part of our culture to focus on self-care. Our staff handles difficult work every day, and we have to constantly remind one another that self-care is a key component to keeping balance. But, it must be meaningful and real.

As author Brianna Wiest wrote recently, “true self-care is not salt baths and chocolate cake. It’s making the choice to build a life you don’t need to regularly escape from.” That makes a whole lot of sense to me.

Here are some practical ways that I’ve found to care for myself in the last few weeks:

» Cook a healthy meal — Last Sunday, I tried a new recipe that was easy and delicious. I hope you like it, too!

» Go to bed an hour earlier — Sometimes, easier said than done. But when I do it, I feel so much better the next day.

» Go screen-free an hour before bed – Even though it’s easy to want to check emails before bed, I just don’t do it. Instead, I have been stretching or reading, and it makes such a difference.

» Schedule email reply time in your daily calendar — I do this for two reasons. First, it’s easy to get caught up in weekly meetings and it can be hard to keep up with all correspondence. But, more important, I try to set a limit to email because if I don’t, it can just consume me. And honestly, there are more important things I want to do than sit and answer emails all day.

» Create a gratitude jar — This is something I recently started doing and while it may seem simple, it’s not always easy to do. For me, it has worked better keeping my jar at my office, rather than at home. And, it’s a great way to center myself before “diving in” to my work day.

» Go for a beach walk — Often I have to put this in my calendar to make it happen but I’m so grateful when I do. Just taking a moment to remember the beauty in the world around us helps to bring everything back into perspective.

And by all means, if it brings you joy, please make time to take a bath, read a magazine, enjoy a chocolate truffle and turn off your phone for a while. Just ensure that you are focused on the big picture of being the person you want to be and living the life that you actually desire, not just the one that you have at the moment.

Self-care requires carving out time in your day to give attention to what is important — YOU!

— Alana Walczak is CEO of the nonprofit CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation), a leader in developing programs and services that effectively treat child abuse and promote healing, as well as programs that help prevent abuse through family strengthening and support. Click here for more information, or call 805.965.2376. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.