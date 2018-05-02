Alanis Morissette to Appear at Santa Barbara Bowl

Seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette will headline the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, May 4, via AXS.com and Santa Barbara Bowl box office. Tickets range in price from $29.50-$79.50, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is at 1122 N. Milpas St.

With sales of 60 million albums worldwide, Morissette is one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her music and performances have earned 14 Canadian Juno Awards, seven Grammy Awards (with another 14 nominations), and a Golden Globe nomination.

In 2015, she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. She has acted on the big and small screen with roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dogma, and Sex and the City, Weeds and Up All Night, and has appeared as a celebrity guest mentor on The Voice.

Outside of entertainment, Morissettes is an advocate for female empowerment, spiritual, psychological and physical wellness, and the advancement of children’s education.

She contributes her writing to a variety of forums (most recently her weekly column in The Guardian), leads workshops, and participates in keynote speaking engagements worldwide, including at learning institutions such as UCLA, Omega Institute, Miraval, and Esalen Institute in Big Sur.

Morissette has shared the stage with Oprah Winfrey, Arianna Huffington, Eckhart Tolle, Ken Wilber, Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama.

Her podcast Conversations with Alanis Morissette features conversations with teachers, authors and leaders from different philosophies and of varied psychological, neurobiological and developmental models and backgrounds, all with an eye toward healing and wholeness and recovery.

Her guests have included Dr. Dan Siegel, Harville Hendrix and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Stan Tatkin, Margaret Paul and Katherine Woodward Thomas.

As an independent scholar, Morissette has developed her own learning models and practices, integrating and distilling her research, knowledge and experience into teachings that combine her insights with empathy.

With an eye toward functionality and well-being (on social, relational, spiritual and personal levels), Morissette merges academic and psychological studies with the self-work of personal and spiritual development.

As an activist, she was awarded a U.N. Global-Tolerance award. She donates her time to causes that help raise awareness and funding on a number of issues, including Equality Now, Music for Relief, the Every Mother Counts CD, and P.S. Arts in California.

Morissette is currently working on the Jagged Little Pill musical, which will open at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass., in May.

— Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl.