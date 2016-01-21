Alaniz Leads Carpinteria Attack in 8-0 Win

Girls Soccer

Jenny Alaniz recorded a hat trick, and Carpinteria enjoyed its best offensive game of the season, routing Santa Clara, 8-0, in Frontier League girls soccer game on Thursday.

"More than the goals, I was really happy to see how we played," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "We really moved the ball around the field and showed a lot of patience and possession which are two of the bullet points that I stress to them."

Tatiana Requejo had two assists and a goal, Alejandra Alvarez assisted on two of Alaniz's goals and defenders Emily Garcia and Xochitl Moreno both scored their first varsity goals.

Carpinteria is now 4-6-2 overall and 3-3-1 in the Frontier League.

