Alano Club to Host Doobie Brother Michael McDonald for Benefit Concert

Join the Alano Club of Santa Barbara in celebration Saturday, March 5, 2016, at the La Cumbre Junior High School during a special evening with an intimate concert generously hosted by Grammy-winning artist and former Doobie Brother Michael McDonald.

General admission to the concert is $50 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for this fantastic experience to benefit the recovery community of Santa Barbara can be reserved by visiting alanoclubsantabarbara.org or calling 805.636.7795.

The Santa Barbara Alano Club’s mission is to “Save lives one day at a time by providing a safe and sober environment for recovering alcoholics, drug addicts and their families.”

— Pamme Mickelson represents the Alano Club of Santa Barbara.