Business

Alaska Airlines Adding Larger 737 Aircraft to Santa Barbara-Seattle Flights

Daily flights to Seatle are scheduled to depart Santa Barbara Airport at 3:35 p.m. (Photo via Santa Barbara Airport)
Daily flights to Seatle are scheduled to depart Santa Barbara Airport at 3:35 p.m. (Photo via Santa Barbara Airport)
By Erinn Lynch for Santa Barbara Airport | August 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Starting Sunday, Aug. 27, Alaska Airlines will begin 737 direct-flight service from Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), SBA has announced.

The flight departs daily from SBA at 3:35 p.m. with fares in September that start at $114 each way. The Seattle route marks the first time Alaska has served SBA with a Boeing aircraft since the carrier began service in 2003.

To mark the occasion, SBA will launch a promotion of the 737 Seattle flight (highlighting the 83 additional seats offered by the Boeing aircraft) with Alaska Airlines offering two free round-trip tickets to Santa Barbara residents.

“Within a few short hours, Santa Barbara residents can pop over to the Pacific Northwest’s Emerald City," said Deanna Zachrisson, SBA spokesperson.

“Fall is a wonderful time to explore Seattle’s changing seasons, dynamic food culture, abundance of outdoor activities and local hot spots like the Pike Place Market,” Zachrisson said.

The increased load capacity offered by Alaska Airlines continues a trajectory that started in July 2016 with the addition of Airbus 319 service to Dallas on American Airlines, and this summer when United Airlines added the Airbus 319 and 320 aircraft on departures to San Francisco and Denver — the first “mainline” aircraft to serve SBA by United since 2001.
 
“The passenger demand is here in Santa Barbara and our carriers are recognizing the truly different departure experience we offer compared to larger airports,” said Zachrisson.

“Not only is SBA one of the easiest and most convenient outbound airports in the region, we continue to build upon capacity, travel and pricing options for local residents,” she said.

Overall, SBA is on track increase passenger capacity in 2017 by more than 10 percent over an already banner year in 2016, the airport reports.

— Erinn Lynch for Santa Barbara Airport.

 

