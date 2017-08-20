Albert V. Garcia, 1939-2017

Posted on August 20, 2017 | 11:31 a.m.

Source: McDermott Crockett

It is with great sadness that the family of Albert V. Garcia of Carpinteria, formerly of Santa Barbara, announces his passing on Aug. 12, 2017, at the age of 78. Al was born on March 21, 1939, in Santa Barbara, the only child of Alberto and Jeannie Garcia.

He attended Lincoln Elementary, Santa Barbara Jr. High, Santa Barbara High School and SBCC. In 1956, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly went on to become a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne.

After his honorable discharge in March 1959, he attended barbering school in Los Angeles, and returned to Santa Barbara to jumpstart his career. Through the 1960s, he owned two barbershops (on De La Vina Street and upper State Street).

In the early '70s, Al worked for M&F Meat Packing (Sambo’s). In 1983, Al returned to barbering in the Santa Barbara Mesa area. He opened the current location of Mesa Barbers, and after serving customers and three generations of their families, he retired in 2009.

During Al’s retirement he enjoyed spending time with his wife Frances, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He spent endless hours regaling the family with football lore. Go Bruins! His Super Bowl gatherings were always filled with laughter and a square.

His passion for fishing was evident in the hours spent at Cachuma Lake casting away, hoping for the one that got away. The racetrack or “ponies” was another passion, always placing his bets for the 3-1-9 horse winners.

Al's home was always ready for visitors at a moment’s notice. A hot meal or barbeque was ready to be lit for the many visiting friends (current and past): Veto, Pete, J.P., Lew, David, Gil, Jason, Philip, Bobby, Keith, Sid, Alex, Rhino, Bob, Rowland, Frank, Ron, Dick, and so many more.

Playing horseshoes was always a raucous time at the pit, a toss and that clinking sound of the “ringer.” Boxing was another longtime passion; the “Office” always reserved a seat for Al, most recently at the Palms.

We will miss his spirit and enthusiasm for his family barbecues, all sports, old westerns and the joy that all of his grandchildren brought to his home.

Al is survived by his beloved wife, Frances, daughters: Monica Shugart (Frank), Barbara Gordon (John), Mitzi Dinius (Ray); sons: Michael Sanchez, Vincent Garcia (Monica), Tom Garcia; grandchildren: Daniel, Andrew, David, Dimas, Matthew, Scott, Tiffany, Aaron, Amanda and Ashley; great-grandchildren: Nathan, Noah, Emily, Audree, Quinn, Tony and Vada. Also, many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at McDermott Crockett Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to United Boys and Girls Club of Carpinteria or Santa Barbara. A celebration of life will follow at the Garcia residence in Carpinteria.







