Albertsons Successfully Bids For Lompoc, Goleta Haggen Stores in Auction

Advice

The four Santa Barbara County Haggen stores put up for auction all had successful baseline bidders, according to U.S. Bankruptcy Court documents.

The Bellingham, Wash.-based grocery chain plans to sell off the 146 stores it picked up from AB Acquisition LLC and Safeway Inc., the entity created when Safeway merged with Albertsons.

Haggen filed Chapter 11 in September with a plan to retain its core stores in Oregon and Washington.

Haggen locations in Lompoc, Goleta and Santa Barbara had successful bidders this week.

Albertsons successfully bid for Haggen stores in Lompoc, at 1500 North H St., and Goleta, at 163 S. Turnpike Road. The former previously was an Albertsons and the latter was a Vons store.

Sprouts Farmers Market had the top bid for the Fairview Shopping Center location in Goleta and Roxy’s Market came out on top for the 2010 Cliff Drivde location in Santa Barbara.

In September, Haggen announced it would officially leave Santa Barbara County and started "store closing sales."

As Noozhawk previously reported, Smart & Final has already shown interest in 28 stores in California and Nevada, including the former Vons at 850 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria and the former Albertsons at 3943 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Haggen has also signed an asset-purchase agreement with Gelson’s Markets for eight stores in California, the closest of which is in Thousand Oaks.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.