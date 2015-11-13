Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:11 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Albertsons Successfully Bids For Lompoc, Goleta Haggen Stores in Auction

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | November 13, 2015 | 6:18 p.m.

The four Santa Barbara County Haggen stores put up for auction all had successful baseline bidders, according to U.S. Bankruptcy Court documents.

The Bellingham, Wash.-based grocery chain plans to sell off the 146 stores it picked up from AB Acquisition LLC and Safeway Inc., the entity created when Safeway merged with Albertsons.

Haggen filed Chapter 11 in September with a plan to retain its core stores in Oregon and Washington.

Haggen locations in Lompoc, Goleta and Santa Barbara had successful bidders this week.

Albertsons successfully bid for Haggen stores in Lompoc, at 1500 North H St., and Goleta, at 163 S. Turnpike Road. The former previously was an Albertsons and the latter was a Vons store.

Sprouts Farmers Market had the top bid for the Fairview Shopping Center location in Goleta and Roxy’s Market came out on top for the 2010 Cliff Drivde location in Santa Barbara.

In September, Haggen announced it would officially leave Santa Barbara County and started "store closing sales." 

As Noozhawk previously reported, Smart & Final has already shown interest in 28 stores in California and Nevada, including the former Vons at 850 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria and the former Albertsons at 3943 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Haggen has also signed an asset-purchase agreement with Gelson’s Markets for eight stores in California, the closest of which is in Thousand Oaks.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 