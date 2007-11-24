Alcaraz, Barna Receive All-GSAC Honors

Senior Johnny Alcaraz of Santa Barbara and sophomore Dillon Barna of Phoenix have been named to the All-Golden State Athletic Conference team for their contributions to Westmont men’s soccer in 2007.

“The attacking pieces we had in our team were built around Johnny,” said head coach Dave Wolf. “The same is true of the defending pieces; they were built around Dillon. So these two players were really the critical cornerstones for the attack and defense, respectively.”

Alcaraz scored 11 goals and added five assists to lead the Warriors this season with 27 points (two points for a goal, one point for an assist). He has led the Warriors in both goals and points each of his three years at Westmont. Alcaraz’s 1.59 points per game and 0.65 goals per game was fifth best in the GSAC this season.

Barna, a skilled 6-foot, 3-inch central defender, proved to be a frustrating barrier to opponents this season.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.