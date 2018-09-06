Alcazar Theater’s Improv Workshop Puts Spontaneity in Spotlight

Now in its seventh year, Alcazar Theater’s next improv workshop opens its upcoming eight-week session Tuesday, Sept. 25.



Under the direction of Tom Mueller, the class meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the theater’s stage, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. The workshop is open to anyone age 18 or older, and all levels are welcome from first-timers to seasoned actors.

The cost is $100; registration is first-come, first-served. Class size is limited to 20 participants.



“Improvisational theater is more than just fun. It opens up your creative side in a playful and non-threatening way, and can bring more joy into your life,” Mueller said. “It is based on saying yes and on making your partner look good.

“Come see how easy and fun this crazy theater format can be.”



For more information on the workshop and to register, call Mueller, 805-794-7467. Alcazar Theater web site is www.theAlcazar.org.

— Amy Marie Orozco for Alcazar Theater.