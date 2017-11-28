Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:33 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Alcazar Theatre Puts New Twist on Scrooge and Friends

By Mary Koenig for Alcazar Theatre | November 28, 2017 | 3:44 p.m.

A cast of local actors of all ages will bring the spirit(s) of the holidays to the Alcazar Theatre stage in Carpinteria in an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, directed by Åsa Olsson.

Performances will be over two weekends, Dec. 1, 2, 3, and Dec. 8, 9, 10. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with 3 p.m. Sunday matinees.

The Alcazar performance brings a new twist to a time-honored classic. Set in London near Christmas 1883, the play follows Ebenezer Scrooges’ emotional journey to discover what is truly important in life.

“I can only imagine the impact this story has had over the decades being told and told again to children and adults alike around the world,” said Olsson.

The Alcazar Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of the community through the performing arts. Originally opened in 1927, the Alcazar returned to its original name on Oct. 28, and recently launched a capital campaign.

For more information, visit www.thealcazar.org/capital-campaign.

Tickets are available online at www.thealcazar.org, or at Laughing Buddha Thrift and Murphy’s Vinyl Shack, both in downtown Carpinteria.

— Mary Koenig for Alcazar Theatre.

 
