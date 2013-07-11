Alcohol Suspected in Fatal Lompoc Crash

A Lompoc woman died in a single-vehicle collision sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning when she overturned on Santa Rosa Road.

Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office is conducting a routine toxicology report to confirm the level of impairment.

The woman, who has not been identified by authorities, was driving on Santa Rosa Road near Highway 1 when she apparently drifted off the side of the roadway and over-corrected, then hitting an embankment, CHP said.

The 24-year-old woman was found dead and partially ejected from her vehicle, a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle.

CHP Sgt. Donald Clotworthy said she was not wearing a seat belt, and there were no passengers in the car.

The collision happened between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Buellton CHP at 805.688.5551.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.