Aldo Becerril Delivers Game Winner for Dos Pueblos Soccer at Lompoc

Boys Soccer

Aldo Becerril scored the game-winning goal in the second half as Dos Pueblos beat Lompoc, 2-1, in a contentious Channel League boys soccer game in Lompoc on Thursday.

The referee issued several yellow cards in the match, according to DP coach Matt York.

The game winner was set up by Anthony "Bubba" Gutierrez. He played the ball off his chest, sped up field and found Becerril running at full speed. The DP junor hit a one-time shot past a diving Lompoc goalkeeper for the deciding goal.

"Aldo once again had a great game and was the MVP for us," York said.

Lompoc scored first in the game and the Chargers equalized on Hayden Carlson's corner kick.

"He placed a wonderful ball in the box that senior Fernando Ochoa finished," said York.

The DP defense played a solid match.

"I thought our defense stepped up and continued to play well with the ball and shut down multiple opportunities throughout the night," said York.

The Chargers head into the holiday break with a 1-1 league record.