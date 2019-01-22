Pixel Tracker

Boys Soccer

Aldo Becerril Goes Off In Second Half for Dos Pueblos in 3-0 Win Over Lompoc

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 22, 2019 | 5:24 p.m.

Lompoc learned it's tough to contain Aldo Becerril for a full game.

The Dos Pueblos forward broke open a scoreless game in the second half with two goals and an assist, leading the Chargers to a 3-0 victory in a Channel League boys soccer game at Girsh Park on Tuesday.

The game was played at Girsh Park because work began on putting in the new all-weather track at DP's Scott O'Leary Stadium.

Mori Chiba combined with Becerril to put DP on the board in the 49th minute. Chiba worked the ball down the left flank before crossing to Becerril for the finish.

The Chargers made it 2-0 iwth some nice combination work. Nate Lang used some fancy footwork in the box to wiggle free before crossing the ball to Mark Sotelo. He headed it to Becerril who headed it back to Mark for the finishing touch.

"It was a fine show of unselfishness by our boys," said DP coach Matt York.

Becerril scored the third goal, taking the ball from the top of the box down the left side, finding a crease and then driving a shot past the Lompoc goalkeeper.

In the second half, we were able to wear them down and then we were fortunate enough to be able to get behind their defenders on multiple occasions," said York.

The coach praised the defensive work of seniors Lucas Eilbacher and Sebastian Rodriguez.

"Lucas Eilbacher played one of his better games this season as he picked great opportunities to poke balls away from their attack over and over, while fellow senior Sebastian Rodriguez did a masterful job in the middle of controlling the flow of attack and coordinating our backline as a central defending midfielder."

Dos Pueblos (13-7-2 and 4-3 in Channel League), plays at Santa Ynez on Thursday at 5 p.m.

