Aldo Becerri’s Header Lifts Dos Pueblos Over Santa Ynez

Boys Soccer

Aldo Becerril elevated to head in Leo Rubio's cross at the 29th minute of the first half, and that was enough for Dos Pueblos to beat Santa Ynez, 1-0, in a Channel League boys soccer game on Tuesday.

The Chargers had a chance to go up 2-0 later in the half on a penalty kick. The spot kick, however, slammed off the cross bar, leaving it a one-goal game.

Santa Ynez created an opportunity at an equalizer but couldn't find the back of the net.

The second half got a bit chippy, DP coach Matt York said. "There were multiple yellow cards and fouls called which really chopped up the game from a flow perspective, but I was proud of our boys getting another Channel League victory.

The Chargers, who improve to 2-1 in league and 11-5-2 overall, play crosstown rival San Marcos on Thursday.

"We know we are going to have a tough task on Thursday when we play San Marcos at their place, but we are excited for the challenge," said York.