Ale Ortega-Botello Joins Community West Bank

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced Ale Ortega-Botello has joined the bank as vice president/relationship manager, with an office at Community West Bank’s Goleta full-service branch, 5827 Hollister Ave.



“Ale Ortega-Botello has been a local banker for over 30 years,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president/CBO.

“She is well known throughout Goleta and Santa Barbara, and she possesses the commitment to building client relationships that we welcome at Community West Bank,” he said.

Before joining Community West Bank, Ortega-Botello was a senior relationship manager with Santa Barbara Community Bank, and previously was regional manager at the Bank of Santa Barbara.

She is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School and is involved with many local Santa Barbara and Goleta groups including serving on the Alpha Resource Center and Santa Barbara National Association of Women Business Owners boards of directors.

“As we continue to grow, we are excited to have Ale join us,” said Brian Schwabecher, regional president.

“Her local roots and knowledge of the marketplace will help bolster our position as the bank of choice for businesses which like to work with a locally managed community bank,” he said.

For more about Community West Bank, visit www.CommunityWestBank.com.

— Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bank.