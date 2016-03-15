Alea Hyatt, Danielle Anderson Earn All-CIF Division 3 Soccer Honors

Alea Hyatt of Santa Barbara High and Danielle Anderson of San Marcos have been selected to the All-CIF-Southern Section Division 3 girls soccer team. Both players are juniors.
Anderson spearheaded a San Marcos defense that posted 14 shutouts during the season and led the Royals to the Channel League championship and the CIF quarterfinals. She also was a scoring threat on set pieces.
Hyatt was an offensive force for Santa Barbara. She led the team in goals and scored the game winner in a first-round playoff win at Arroyo Grande. Hyatt has signed with the University of North Carolina.
ALL-CIF-SS DIVISION 3 GIRLS SOCCER
Player of the Year: Hailey Zerbel, South Hills
Coach of the Year: Scott Mocabee, South Hills
Players Year Position School
1 Taylor Salgado 12 F Charter Oak
2 Jenna Dages 12 F Cypress
3 Daria Petredes 12 M El Dorado
4 Hannah Cardenas 11 D El Dorado
5 Helen Schaeffer 9 F Flintridge Prep
6 Julia Gonzalez 10 F Flintridge Prep
7 Allison Farr 11 M North Torrance
8 Taylor Bistline 12 D Pacifica/Garden Grove
9 Sloan Askins 12 D Poly/Pasadena
10 Natalie Horton 10 D Quartz Hill
11 Grace Park 11 F San Luis Obispo
12 Rylie Johnson 11 D San Luis Obispo
13 Danielle Anderson 11 D San Marcos
14 Alea Hyatt 11 M Santa Barbara
15 Hailey Zerbell 12 F South Hills
16 Amber Marinero 12 F South Hills
17 Skylar Robledo 11 F South Hills
18 Hannah Shields 12 D South Hills
19 Estela Sanchez 12 M Warren
20 Kimmy Butland 11 F West Torrance
21 Jacquelyn Dunlap 12 F Yorba Linda
22 Emma Dean 10 GK Yorba Linda
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.