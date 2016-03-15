Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:32 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

Alea Hyatt, Danielle Anderson Earn All-CIF Division 3 Soccer Honors

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 15, 2016 | 8:14 a.m.

Alea Hyatt of Santa Barbara High and Danielle Anderson of San Marcos have been selected to the All-CIF-Southern Section Division 3 girls soccer team. Both players are juniors.

Anderson spearheaded a San Marcos defense that posted 14 shutouts during the season and led the Royals to the Channel League championship and the CIF quarterfinals. She also was a scoring threat on set pieces.

Hyatt was an offensive force for Santa Barbara. She led the team in goals and scored the game winner in a first-round playoff win at Arroyo Grande. Hyatt has signed with the University of North Carolina.

ALL-CIF-SS DIVISION 3 GIRLS SOCCER

Player of the Year: Hailey Zerbel, South Hills

Coach of the Year: Scott Mocabee, South Hills

Players Year Position School

1  Taylor Salgado 12 F Charter Oak

2  Jenna Dages 12 F Cypress

3  Daria Petredes 12 M El Dorado

4  Hannah Cardenas 11 D El Dorado

5  Helen Schaeffer 9 F Flintridge Prep

6  Julia Gonzalez 10 F Flintridge Prep

7  Allison Farr 11 M North Torrance

8  Taylor Bistline 12 D Pacifica/Garden Grove

9  Sloan Askins 12 D Poly/Pasadena

10  Natalie Horton 10 D Quartz Hill

11  Grace Park 11 F San Luis Obispo

12  Rylie Johnson 11 D San Luis Obispo 

13  Danielle Anderson 11 D San Marcos

14  Alea Hyatt 11 M Santa Barbara

15  Hailey Zerbell  12 F South Hills

16  Amber Marinero  12 F South Hills

17  Skylar Robledo 11 F South Hills

18  Hannah Shields 12 D South Hills

19  Estela Sanchez 12 M Warren

20  Kimmy Butland 11 F West Torrance

21  Jacquelyn Dunlap 12 F Yorba Linda

22  Emma Dean 10 GK Yorba Linda

