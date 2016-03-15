Alea Hyatt, Danielle Anderson Earn All-CIF Division 3 Soccer Honors

Girls Soccer

Hyatt was an offensive force for Santa Barbara. She led the team in goals and scored the game winner in a first-round playoff win at Arroyo Grande. Hyatt has signed with the University of North Carolina.

Anderson spearheaded a San Marcos defense that posted 14 shutouts during the season and led the Royals to the Channel League championship and the CIF quarterfinals. She also was a scoring threat on set pieces.

Alea Hyatt of Santa Barbara High and Danielle Anderson of San Marcos have been selected to the All-CIF-Southern Section Division 3 girls soccer team. Both players are juniors.

