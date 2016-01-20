Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 12:24 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Alec Bruice: A Tribute to Wes

By Alec Bruice | January 20, 2016 | 11:23 a.m.

 

This weekend marks the passing of a very special person, one who had an infectious personality.  

From the moment you met him, he made you feel like his friend. He was kind, gentle and had such a big heart. He was a loving husband and father.  

I met him and his wife when I helped them buy their house 5 years ago. They were so excited about buying their first home and building their lives together.  

After a couple years in their new home, they welcomed their beautiful baby girl into this world.

As realtors, we are engaged in much more than transactions. We become involved in helping our clients build their lives; this is particularly true with first time home buyers. We help them recognize their dream of homeownership.  

Long after the transaction is complete, we often share in their laughter and joy, and we sometimes share in the pain and tears they endure.  

If you ask any realtor what they love most about their career, they will likely tell you it’s the relationships they build along the way.

Wes, you are dearly missed and you will never be forgotten. I am so thankful for the career I chose, because it allowed me the opportunity to get to know you and your family. 

Monday marks the first year of your passing, and I’m thinking of you.

Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.

